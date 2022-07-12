EC starts distribution of ballot box, materials for Prez poll

The elected Members of Parliament and MLAs form the electoral college of Presidential polls. Nominated Members of Parliament and state Assemblies are not part of the electoral college. The Members of Legislative Council (MLCs) are not eligible to vote in Presidential polls. Members of Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory of Delhi and Puducherry can also vote in Presidential polls.



The BJP-led NDA has named Draupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate and Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition candidate.