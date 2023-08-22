Election Commission to designate cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as 'national icon'

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar will on Wednesday be designated as a "national icon" of the Election Commission (EC) to encourage greater voter participation in the electoral process.

A memorandum of understanding will be signed between Tendulkar and the poll panel here on Wednesday. As part of the three-year agreement, Tendulkar will spread voter awareness.

"This collaboration would mark a significant step towards leveraging Tendulkar's unparalleled impact with the youth for increasing voters’ participation in the forthcoming elections, especially in general elections (to Lok Sabha), 2024," the EC said in a statement.