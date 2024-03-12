ECI holds discussions with political parties ahead of Lok Sabha polls in J&K

Both Wani and Lone told reporters after the meeting that they had asked the ECI to hold the assembly elections simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in J&K.

After meeting the representatives of the political parties, the ECI team will hold a detailed review of the ground situation with the district development commissioners and the SSPs.

The team will also hold a detailed meeting with the chief electoral officer of the UT P.K. Pole.

J&K chief secretary, Atal Dulloo and DGP, R.R.Swain are also scheduled to meet the 9-member ECI team headed by the CEC, Rajiv Kumar.

The team will hold similar meetings and reviews in Jammu on Wednesday before leaning back to Delhi. The ECI will announce the Lok Sabha polls in J&K once back in Delhi and after that, the model code of conduct will automatically come into force.