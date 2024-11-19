On Congress complaint, ECI asks Shinde Sena about ‘campaigning’ in TV serials

A day before the polling for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has sought a reply within 24 hours from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for covert political promotion or campaigning — in TV serials.

The Office of the CEO’s notice to the Shiv Sena was based on a complaint filed by state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant. Taking serious note of Sawant’s complaint of the Shinde faction's covert campaigning through TV serials, the Office of the CEO has asked the latter to file its statement within 24 hours. Sawant, in his complaint filed last week, claimed that the Mahayuti had begun using covert advertising as a strategy.

"The advertisement by Mahayuti’s Shinde Sena was openly displayed in one of the Marathi channel’s serial Gharoghari Maitrichya Chuli. Similarly, a commercial was filmed for another serial, Prema chi Gosht, and most likely for other serials as well. While switching between scenes, this advertisement is being played. In order to keep the Election Commission from noticing, this is being done secretly," he claimed.

"Mahayuti is not only morally corrupt, but also shows no regard to democracy, the Constitution or the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Election Commission must find out how many such crooked tricks have been used by Mahayuti," said Sawant.