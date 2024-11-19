BJP’s cash-for-votes trail: Rs 9.93 lakh found in Vinod Tawde’s Palghar hotel

Tawde, who was later allowed to go, in a video statement demanded an ‘impartial’ inquiry by the Election Commission and denied the charge that he was involved in distributing cash. He had visited the hotel to tell party workers about the rules to be followed during the polling scheduled tomorrow, he claimed.

The claim is being taken with a pinch of salt, because the BJP trains its booth-level workers days in advance and is unlikely to leave it till the last moment.

It would also be unusual for a national general secretary to hold the training in an assembly constituency with a handful of people in a hotel room.

Tawde, who is said to have been a front runner for the chief minister’s office in case the Mahayuti coalition won, is believed to have been trapped by rivals within the BJP.

A prominent OBC face in the party, observers suspect that like Eknath Khadse and Pankaja Munde before him, he too has been trapped by factions within the party that do not want an OBC member to become the chief minister.

Observers also point out that BVA leader Bhai Thakur, a strongman, is known to have close relations with Devendra Fadnavis, the home minister and an aspirant to the chief minister's chair himself.

District collector and election officer Govind Bodke said the election department had received complaints from BVA activists that some BJP workers were distributing cash at a hotel in Virar.

Following this, the returning officer of Nalla Sopara and a police team, along with the joint police commissioner and two deputy police commissioners, searched the hotel and recovered Rs 9.93 lakh cash and some incriminating documents, the official said.