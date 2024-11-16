Maharashtra: Can money power, poll doles counter popular unrest?

Where do these people get so much money? That’s the reaction a TV viewer in Maharashtra had after the same promotional advertisement for chief minister Eknath Shinde was plugged four times in a five-minute programme.

Mumbai’s political grapevine often bears the juiciest gossip. The latest is that Shinde had offered to pay for the NDA’s campaign in all 288 assembly seats in the state, a generous offer that was apparently declined by the senior partner in the Mahayuti. Another was shared on a YouTube channel by journalist Ashok Wankhede, who claimed that Rs 3,400 crore had found its way from Gujarat to Maharashtra to rig the election.

These are unverified claims, but it’s evident that large sums of money are at play. With Mumbai having slipped to second place in the global index of financial centres and the top spot taken by Gujarat’s GIFT city, the stakes are higher than ever.

The Mahayuti — the BJP and Shinde in particular — stands accused of selling off Mumbai to the Adani Group, which has grabbed swathes of prime land, far exceeding the remit of the Dharavi ‘redevelopment’ project. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has committed to cancel the contract and allotments if voted to power. Already embroiled in controversies related to SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India), the Adani Group cannot afford to have a hostile government take over the reins in Maharashtra.