Maha govt gifting land to Adani since it can't win politically: Aaditya Thackeray

He assured that every Dharavi resident would receive a home under a reimagined redevelopment plan that serves the interests of the people, not corporate entities. “The development of Dharavi will be for the people of Dharavi, not for the Adani Group,” he stated.

Addressing additional issues, Thackeray said the MVA would not cancel the incumbent government’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme and toll waivers for vehicles entering Mumbai, but would instead enhance the financial assistance offered under the scheme. “We will enhance the amount given under the Ladki Bahin scheme,” Thackeray said, referring to the Rs 1,500 monthly financial aid provided to eligible women under the Shinde government’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Thackeray took a dig at the state’s leadership, including CM Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, for presenting their government’s “report card” earlier in the day. He remarked that the people of Maharashtra have instead prepared a “deport card”, accusing the current regime of driving businesses and jobs out of the state.

“The Mahayuti government is responsible for the deportation of businesses and jobs from Maharashtra,” Thackeray alleged. He also criticised CM Shinde for blaming the previous MVA government for stalling projects, stating that Shinde’s accusations were baseless since he served as urban development minister during the same tenure.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s comments come at a time when political tensions are rising ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with both the MVA and the Shinde-led government vying for control over Maharashtra’s development agenda.