Maha govt gifting land to Adani since it can't win politically: Aaditya Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader says 1,080 acres of prime Mumbai land given to Adani Group for Dharavi Redevelopment Project
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, accusing it of giving away 1,080 acres of prime Mumbai land to the Adani Group for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.
Thackeray claimed that the land was handed over free of cost, while construction over 7 lakh sq. ft of land outside Dharavi would generate almost Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue for the Adani Group, with no benefits to Mumbai.
Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray alleged that 1.5 lakh families in Dharavi would be made ineligible for the project and would have to buy homes in far-off suburbs like Mulund, Kurla, Deonar, Madh, Kanjurmarg, and Bhandup. He questioned who the project was truly benefiting, accusing chief minister Eknath Shinde and his government of transferring Mumbai’s assets to the Adani Group as they “cannot win Mumbai politically”.
“The Maharashtra government is giving away Mumbai to Adani because they can’t break it away from Maharashtra directly or win it politically,” Thackeray alleged. He vowed that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) returns to power, it will scrap additional incentives and benefits provided to the Adani Group beyond the tender, including TDR (transfer of development rights) and premium waivers.
Thackeray also said the MVA would halt the proposed project affected persons (PAPs) and public transport corridors (PTCs) across Mumbai, which he described as a “land loot under the guise of redevelopment”.
He assured that every Dharavi resident would receive a home under a reimagined redevelopment plan that serves the interests of the people, not corporate entities. “The development of Dharavi will be for the people of Dharavi, not for the Adani Group,” he stated.
Addressing additional issues, Thackeray said the MVA would not cancel the incumbent government’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme and toll waivers for vehicles entering Mumbai, but would instead enhance the financial assistance offered under the scheme. “We will enhance the amount given under the Ladki Bahin scheme,” Thackeray said, referring to the Rs 1,500 monthly financial aid provided to eligible women under the Shinde government’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.
Thackeray took a dig at the state’s leadership, including CM Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, for presenting their government’s “report card” earlier in the day. He remarked that the people of Maharashtra have instead prepared a “deport card”, accusing the current regime of driving businesses and jobs out of the state.
“The Mahayuti government is responsible for the deportation of businesses and jobs from Maharashtra,” Thackeray alleged. He also criticised CM Shinde for blaming the previous MVA government for stalling projects, stating that Shinde’s accusations were baseless since he served as urban development minister during the same tenure.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s comments come at a time when political tensions are rising ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with both the MVA and the Shinde-led government vying for control over Maharashtra’s development agenda.