Maharashtra: Tawde distributed cash to voters in Palghar, claims BVA

BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde finds himself caught in a huge row after Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) chief Hitendra Thakur on Tuesday, 19 November, accused him of distributing money to voters in Palghar on the eve of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

The saffron party denied the claims, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) accused it of misusing government machinery and engaging in corrupt practices.

Tawde, however, asserted that he was in Nalasopara to provide guidance regarding election procedures and challenged the opposition parties to verify his activities.

Talking to reporters, BVA MLA Thakur said, "Some BJP leaders informed me that party general secretary Tawde had come to Virar to disburse Rs 5 crore to influence voters. I thought a national leader like him would not stoop to such a trivial task. But I saw him here. I urge the Election Commission to take action against him and the BJP."

The BVA legislator alleged the hotel Tawde was staying at shut off its CCTV recordings.

"The hotel administration seems to be in cahoots with Tawde and the BJP. They only activated their CCTV after we requested it. He was distributing money to manipulate voters," Thakur said.

A video has surfaced on social media in which BVA workers can be seen confronting Tawde outside the hotel where he was staying.

Tawde remained in the hotel for over three hours while BVA workers refused to back down.

Deputy commissioner of police Purnima Chowgule Shringi of Zone II of the Mira Bhayandar–Vasai Virar police commissionerate confirmed that two FIRs have been registered at the Tulinj police station in connection with incidents linked to the hotel where the alleged cash distribution took place.

She assured a thorough investigation into the incident.

The BJP, however, dismissed Thakur's claims, terming them as a mere publicity stunt.

Leaders of the opposition MVA, however, demanded a comprehensive investigation by the Election Commission, with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut suggesting a conspiracy against Tawde by some BJP leaders.

Taking to X, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said, "The BJP's scheme has come to an end. Thakur has done what the Election Commission should have done. EC officials search our bags and scrutinise us, yet these individuals from the BJP face no such checks."