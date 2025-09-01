ECI tells Supreme Court objections, claims can continue past 1 September

On 1 September, Monday, the Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court that claims, objections and corrections related to the draft electoral roll prepared during Bihar’s special intensive revision (SIR) exercise can still be submitted after 1 September — but these will only be taken into account once the electoral roll is finalised.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi acknowledged the Election Commission's statement that such claims and objections may be made up to the last date for submitting nomination forms in each assembly constituency.

Describing the confusion around the Bihar SIR as “largely [a] trust issue” the Supreme Court directed the state legal service authority to assign paralegal volunteers to support voters and political parties in submitting claims and objections regarding the draft roll, which was released on 1 August.

To this, Prashant Bhushan — on behalf of the petitioners — said the issue was rather one of transparency; his opposing counsel for the ECI claimed it was one of “mindset”, however.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, however said, “Any extension of deadline will lead to disruption of the entire exercise and finalisation of final electoral roll.”

The Election Commission also asserted that 99.5 per cent of the 2.74 crore entries in the draft electronic roll had relevant eligibility documentation submitted, refuting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s claim of submitting 36 objections; the EC maintained only 10 claims were filed by the party.

Notably, the Congress, the largest Opposition party, claims it has submitted 89 lakh complaints to the ECI during the SIR — all of which have been rejected.