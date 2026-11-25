ECI directs officials to cross-check existing voter particulars against SIR data during the ongoing SSR.

BLOs must verify discrepancies with electors and collect signed Form 8 applications wherever corrections are needed.

Changes to voter records require verification and approval; automated identification alone cannot be used to modify details.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked electoral officials to cross-check voter details against data collected during the special intensive revision (SIR) and investigate discrepancies as part of the ongoing special summary revision (SSR), amid complaints of errors in electoral rolls.

In a communication to chief electoral officers across states and Union Territories, the poll body directed officials to match voters' existing records against the particulars gathered during SIR. The comparison will cover demographic and other details, including names, relationship particulars, dates of birth, contact numbers and photographs.

Discrepancies emerging from the exercise must be flagged and investigated, with officials required to initiate corrective measures wherever necessary, the ECI said.

As part of the verification process, booth-level officers (BLOs) will have to reach out to voters whose records have been flagged, check the details with them and collect signed Form 8 applications wherever corrections are required.