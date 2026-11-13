What explains poll panel’s obsession with the word ‘Special’? What is SSR?

The Election Commission on 29 September announced a special drive to re-enlist voters left out by SIR. On 15 October it announced a ‘Special’ Summary Revision of electoral rolls in states where SIR has been completed. The final list after SSR is to be published on 4 January, 2027

Why hold a SSR before correcting the errors evident in the SIR, asked TVK and DMK in Tamil Nadu. SSR is designed to repair some of the damage done by SIR and address the concerns of leaders like Yogi Adityanath who believe 1.27 crore ‘Hindu voters’ have been left out in Uttar Pradesh by SIR

On 12 November the Election Commission published SSR draft rolls for several states, which diverge significantly from the number of voters in post-SIR electoral rolls with substantial additions and deletions

Most people have stopped making sense of the Election Commission of India’s announcements. The electoral roll revision, which used to be a fairly simple and straight exercise, has been turned on its head and made complicated. The use of the prefix ‘special’ (Special Intensive Revision/ Special Summary Revision) has allowed the ECI to shift the goal posts, change, chop and revise rules at a bewildering frequency. The centralised and digitised dashboard and fancy algos have flagged logical discrepancies. It has made confusion worse confounded. Nobody seems to know what is legitimate and what is not or what sinister motive is dictating decisions.

Take the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls. The ECI announced on 15 October 2026 that SSR would be carried out in 17 states and UTs where SIR had been completed, including in Bihar and West Bengal. The SSR was to be carried out in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand as well. Strangely, the final electoral rolls after SIR are yet to be published in many of these states and as many as 37 lakh ‘appeals’ remain pending before extra-Constitutional appellate tribunals in West Bengal, for which there is no legal sanction in statutes.

Earlier, on 29 September the ECI had announced a special drive to re-enlist voters who were left out. This re-enrolment through special camps and house-to-house visits by booth-level officers (BLOs) was to be done using the original Form 6, without the declaration appended during the SIR. In Summary Revisions and now in the Special Summary Revision, unlike the SIR, applicants do not have to submit documents to prove citizenship or be mapped with earlier electoral rolls.