SSR begins across UP districts; BLOs start voter registration, update electoral rolls

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Summary Revision campaign began on Saturday, with camps helping eligible residents register as voters and correct electoral roll entries.

Booth Level Officers assisted applicants across Etawah, Basti, Lucknow, Unnao and Mainpuri, including those whose names were missing from voter lists.

The campaign runs from 17 to 24 October, with another round of special camps scheduled for the final day.

Uttar Pradesh’s Special Summary Revision (SSR) campaign began on Saturday, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) starting the process of adding eligible residents enrol as voters, correct their particulars and apply for the inclusion of names missing from electoral rolls.

The campaign will continue until 24 October. Special camps at polling stations across districts, including Etawah, Basti, Lucknow, Unnao and Mainpuri, are providing application forms and assistance, with officials inspecting arrangements and encouraging participation.

In Etawah, BLOs were deployed at 1,437 polling booths from the morning to receive applications for new registrations and changes to existing entries. Camps were also held at GGIC College and Islamia Inter College.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manoj Kumar Pathak inspected polling stations in urban areas. He said all four BLOs were present at one location he visited and that he had checked around 10 centres. Publicity through newspapers and electronic media was being used to inform residents about the exercise, he added.