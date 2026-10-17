SSR begins across UP districts; BLOs start voter registration, update electoral rolls
Booth Level Officers help residents register as voters and apply to restore missing names during the week-long campaign
Uttar Pradesh’s Special Summary Revision campaign began on Saturday, with camps helping eligible residents register as voters and correct electoral roll entries.
Booth Level Officers assisted applicants across Etawah, Basti, Lucknow, Unnao and Mainpuri, including those whose names were missing from voter lists.
The campaign runs from 17 to 24 October, with another round of special camps scheduled for the final day.
Uttar Pradesh’s Special Summary Revision (SSR) campaign began on Saturday, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) starting the process of adding eligible residents enrol as voters, correct their particulars and apply for the inclusion of names missing from electoral rolls.
The campaign will continue until 24 October. Special camps at polling stations across districts, including Etawah, Basti, Lucknow, Unnao and Mainpuri, are providing application forms and assistance, with officials inspecting arrangements and encouraging participation.
In Etawah, BLOs were deployed at 1,437 polling booths from the morning to receive applications for new registrations and changes to existing entries. Camps were also held at GGIC College and Islamia Inter College.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manoj Kumar Pathak inspected polling stations in urban areas. He said all four BLOs were present at one location he visited and that he had checked around 10 centres. Publicity through newspapers and electronic media was being used to inform residents about the exercise, he added.
In Basti, camps at Begum Khair Inter College, Khair Inter College and Saxseria Inter College helped residents access registration and correction services. Another round of special camps is planned for 24 October.
A BLO said staff were accepting Form 8 applications, distributing voter identity cards and making other forms available. Assistance at the location had been available for four days, the official said, adding that field visits were also being conducted.
Residents in Lucknow visited camps to submit applications for family members left out of the electoral rolls. Hari Om Yadav said he handed in Form 6 applications for three relatives after learning about the camps scheduled for 17 and 24 October.
Yadav said he had been unable to apply earlier and would now await confirmation that their names had been added.
In Unnao, residents whose names were missing or had been deleted approached polling booths with documents to seek inclusion. A Civil Lines resident said he discovered the omission while checking the electoral roll online. He subsequently submitted an application and was told the issue would be addressed.
In Mainpuri, officials said the final electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision had been published, with fresh enrolment through Form 6 now underway. Camps across the district were receiving applications from new voters and people seeking restoration of deleted names.
BLO Vijay Kumar said applicants continued to arrive, most of them seeking fresh registration. The camps were scheduled to operate from 10 am to 5 pm.
He urged eligible residents to submit their applications and said those unable to attend on Saturday could visit the next special camp on 24 October.
With IANS inputs