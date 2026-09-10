Maha voter roll revision flags discrepancies in records of 1.22 cr electors

More than 1.22 crore voters in Maharashtra have been asked to submit documentary evidence after discrepancies were detected in their enumeration forms during the Election Commission’s special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

The statewide exercise uncovered inconsistencies in the records of 1,22,24,000 people whose names appear on the draft electoral roll. Election officials have begun issuing formal notices, with their voter status to be confirmed after the additional documents are verified.

Maharashtra had 9,78,54,049 registered voters before the revision began. Following field-level scrutiny of enumeration forms, the draft roll published on 31 August retained 7,71,65,562 electors, or 78.86 per cent of the previous total.

The draft list includes 3,95,89,905 men, 3,75,72,570 women and 3,087 transgender voters.

Nearly 2,06,88,487 names, accounting for 21.14 per cent of the earlier electoral roll, were left out of the draft. The exclusions included around 34 lakh deceased voters and 17 lakh duplicate entries found across different constituencies.

Among the electors retained, inconsistencies in relatives’ information were identified in 62,48,281 cases, while relatives could not be mapped for another 59,75,626 voters.