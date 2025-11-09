Who’s afraid of the SIR in Maharashtra?

A fresh round of protests in Mumbai against the voter-list fraud was met with official silence. Denied permission to hold a rally on 1 November, thousands of workers and supporters of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) marched to the office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where leaders addressed the gathering from a makeshift truck-mounted dais.

The high point of the protest was the (second) coming together of estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, who formally announced their alliance. Congress leaders and workers joined the protest, effectively ending speculation that they would not share a platform with Raj Thackeray.

Not unexpectedly, the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra maintained their sphinx-like silence. Despite mounting evidence of errors in voters’ lists—including claims by Raj Thackeray that voters from Kalyan and Bhiwandi were also registered as voters in Malabar Hill in Mumbai—there was no response from the ECI.

Again, not unexpectedly, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis jumped in to defend the ECI, dismissing the allegations as frivolous. On the same day as the MVA rally, the BJP organised a counter protest to register the grouse that the Opposition’s target was not so much the ECI but the BJP.

Fadnavis went a few steps further. People, he said, frequently change addresses, jobs and even cities. Thus, it was not unusual for the same voters’ names to appear in different constituencies. An act of fraud could only be established if there was proof of their voting in more than one constituency.

While people hotly debated the feasibility of anyone casting a vote in Malabar Hill and in Kalyan on the same day, the chief minister missed one crucial point. The registration procedure requires voters who change constituencies to provide details of their previous booth, and the ECI must confirm the deletion of old entries before adding new ones.

This legality raises pressing questions about how thousands of duplicate voter entries found their way into the revised electoral rolls issued by the ECI in Maharashtra in July 2025. The addition of a large number of so-called voters after the Lok Sabha election in May 2024 came to light after the assembly election in November.

Once bitten twice shy, the Opposition MVA is determined to escalate the issue well in time—before the BMC and other local body elections which the Supreme Court has mandated be held by January 2026. Since elections are already overdue by three years, the MVA argues that the ECI should first verify and correct the electoral rolls before proceeding with the polls.