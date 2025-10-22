Brothers turned sisters for votes: Oppn on Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana

Maharashtra’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship welfare scheme designed to support women from low-income families, is embroiled in a massive scandal, exposing seemingly severe irregularities and alleged political manipulation.

The scheme, launched ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections by the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, promised Rs 1,500 monthly to eligible women aged between 21 and 65 from families earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh annually. It quickly gained political significance, credited with helping the ruling coalition win a decisive mandate.

However, an audit conducted by the women and child development department revealed extensive misuse of funds and beneficiary misrepresentation.

Shockingly, over 14,000 men fraudulently received payments totaling Rs 21.44 crore by manipulating the online registration system to pose as female beneficiaries. This glaring anomaly came to light nearly 10 months after the scheme’s roll-out, prompting calls for accountability and rigorous investigation.​

The scale of the scam is far more extensive, with the government report indicating that around Rs 1,640 crore was lost due to enrolment of ineligible beneficiaries during the first year.

Key irregularities include the enrolment of approximately 7.97 lakh women as third beneficiaries within families, despite the scheme limiting benefits to two women per household — this abuse alone accounted for a loss of Rs 1,196 crore.