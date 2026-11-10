UP revises schedule for special summary revision of electoral rolls
Voters can submit claims and objections from 17 November to 16 December; final electoral rolls will be published on 4 January 2027
The Election Commission has revised the schedule for the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls across all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, extending the deadline for submitting claims and objections by five days.
The integrated draft electoral roll will now be published on 17 November, while citizens can submit applications for inclusion or deletion of names and correction of entries between 17 November and 16 December, state chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Tuesday.
The claims and objections received during this period will be disposed of by 28 December. The date for final publication of the electoral rolls remains unchanged at 4 January 2027, with 1 January 2027 as the qualifying date.
Under the earlier schedule, the deadline for submitting claims and objections was 11 December.
Rinwa has directed all district election officers to publicise the revised schedule widely through newspapers, electronic media and other communication channels. They have also been asked to inform all recognised national and state political parties about the changes.
Electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers have been instructed to complete the prescribed work within the revised timelines.
The chief electoral officer has urged eligible citizens to check their own names and those of their family members in the electoral rolls during the revision period and apply within the stipulated deadline to ensure that no eligible voter is left out.