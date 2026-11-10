UP revises schedule for special summary revision of electoral rolls

The Election Commission has revised the schedule for the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls across all 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, extending the deadline for submitting claims and objections by five days.

The integrated draft electoral roll will now be published on 17 November, while citizens can submit applications for inclusion or deletion of names and correction of entries between 17 November and 16 December, state chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Tuesday.

The claims and objections received during this period will be disposed of by 28 December. The date for final publication of the electoral rolls remains unchanged at 4 January 2027, with 1 January 2027 as the qualifying date.