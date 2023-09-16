ED arrests Anil Meena, Babulal Katara in RPSC question paper leak case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Babulal Katara, a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), and Anil Kumar Meena in connection with the paper leak case in Rajasthan, officials said Saturday.

Katara and Meena were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and sent to the custody of the ED for three days by a special court, they said.

The directorate had taken over the case filed by Rajasthan Police in connection with the leak of the general knowledge paper conducted by RPSC for the recruitment of senior teacher grade II between 21 and 24 December 2022.

It is alleged that Katara leaked the paper and sold it to Meena, who through his syndicate, supplied it to candidates for Rs 8-10 lakh.