ED arrests DCHL promoters in bank fraud case

It was in 2013 that a consortium of banks had complained to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) about the nonpayment of loans. The CBI had booked a case based on the complaint.

The CBI had earlier arrested Venkatram Reddy and his brother and another promoter T. Vinayak Ravi Reddy in February 2015 for allegedly defaulting on Rs 357 crore loan taken from Canara Bank. Two months later, he was granted bail.

The alleged total loan fraud of DCHL and its promoters is pegged at Rs 8,180 crore while the original default amount was around Rs 1,500 crore.

The ED had taken up investigation into money laundering allegations based on the case registered by the CBI.