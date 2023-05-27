ED attaches assets of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have attached immovable properties worth Rs 36.3 crore and seized Rs 34.7 lakh lying in the bank account of the Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation in Tamil Nadu. The firm is accused of receiving the proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 1 crore.



The ED initiated PMLA investigations based on an FIR registered by Central Crime Branch-I, Chennai. In the FIR, it was alleged that the complainant, Gaurav Chachra, Director of Pettigo Comercio Internacional Lda, a subsidiary of the UK-based Lyca Group having a significant presence in India in form of Lyca Productions, Lyca Hotels, had been defrauded of Rs 114.37 crore by the Kallal Group and its directors Saravanan Palaniappan, Vijaykumaran, Aravinth Raj and Vijay Ananth along with, Lakshmi Muthuraman and Preetha Vijayananth.



The ED's probe had revealed that the fraud was actually of an amount of Rs 300 crore as the Lyca Group had also made other investments/loans to the accused group and its entities without any due diligence or rationale.