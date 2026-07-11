ED attaches assets worth Rs 1,021 crore in Reliance Anil Ambani Group probe

The ED is investigating multiple cases involving the Reliance Anil Ambani Group under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). It said four Enforcement Case Information Reports (ECIRs) have been registered under the PMLA, while three cases are being investigated under FEMA.

The agency said it has searched more than 80 premises as part of the investigation. In addition to the PMLA attachments, assets worth Rs 77.86 crore have also been attached under FEMA provisions.

According to the ED, eight senior officials and close associates linked to the Reliance Anil Ambani Group have been arrested under the PMLA and are currently in judicial custody.

The agency has also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigation.

Earlier this week, the ED carried out searches at the premises of E-Complex Private Ltd and the residence of one of its directors. The agency said the operation led to the seizure of documents and other evidence relating to alleged suspicious transactions, immovable properties and assets purportedly beneficially owned or controlled by the Reliance Anil Ambani Group.

The investigation is continuing.

With IANS inputs