SC questions CBI, ED ‘reluctance’ in probing Anil Ambani-led firms

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed displeasure over the “reluctance” shown by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in probing the alleged large-scale banking fraud involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) and its firms, directing them to carry out a “fair, dispassionate, transparent, and time-bound” investigation.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi took note of submissions by solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI and ED, and directed financial institutions to “render full cooperation to the ED”.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma seeking a court-monitored investigation into alleged loan frauds exceeding Rs 40,000 crore by firms of ADAG, led by Anil Ambani. The bench allowed the probe agencies to approach the court if government bodies fail to extend cooperation.

At the outset, Mehta informed the bench that a special investigation team (SIT), formed under an earlier order, comprises senior ED officers and financial experts from the banking sector. He said assets worth Rs 15,000 crore have been attached so far and four persons, including senior officials, have been arrested.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Prashant Bhushan referred to a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) report and argued that despite indications of a scheme to siphon off funds, the CBI had not made arrests. “Arrests have been made. We cannot make random arrests,” the solicitor-general said.

“We cannot direct whom to arrest; but the investigating agencies, the way they have shown reluctance, is not acceptable. They should say in a time-bound manner as to what has been found. Your investigation should reveal what has been done and must inspire confidence not only in us, but everybody,” the bench observed.