ED attaches property of NGO which ran Ponzi scheme

"Soumyarup Bhowmik is chairman of Burdwan Sunnmarg Welfare Organization which came up with a ponzi scheme with different investment schemes under the garb of Bond and Product. This ponzi scheme was operated without permission, license from the Regulatory Authorities, BSW with a dishonest and fraudulent intention to cheat the public. Total Proceeds of Crime(POC) in the case have been quantified at approximately Rs 20 crore," said the ED official.