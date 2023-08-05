ED attaches Rs 2.5 crore worth assets in PFI case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said that they have attached immovable properties worth Rs 2.53 crore in the Popular Front of India (PFI) and others case.

According to the ED, the attached properties included four unsold villas measuring 338.03 sq. mt. and 6.75 acres of vacant land from the Munnar Villa Vista Project.

The ED issued a Provisional Attachment Order for these properties on January 7, which was later confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority on June 30.

The probe agency said it launched a PMLA investigation based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by NIA, Kochi, before the Special Court for Trial of NIA cases in Ernakulam, Kerala.

According to the FIR and charge sheet, a group of PFI/SDPI (Socialist Democratic Party of India) activists conspired to provide training in the use of explosives and weapons, and organised a terrorist camp at Narath in Kannur district.