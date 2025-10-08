ED conducts raids on Malayalam stars in Bhutan luxury car smuggling case
Investigators have received intelligence suggesting the existence of a syndicate that illegally imported high-end vehicles
The alleged Bhutan luxury car smuggling scandal took a dramatic turn on Wednesday as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out simultaneous raids at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including the residences of leading Malayalam film actors Mammootty, his son Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Amit Chakkalakkal.
The searches targeted Mammootty’s Elamkulam residence, Dulquer’s homes in Kochi and Chennai, Prithviraj’s residence, and Amit Chakkalakkal’s house in Kadavanthra. Additionally, automobile dealers in five districts were raided as part of the operation.
The ED stated that the raids are linked to alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Investigators have received intelligence suggesting the existence of a syndicate that illegally imported high-end vehicles, such as Toyota Land Cruisers and Land Rover Defenders, via Bhutan and Nepal.
According to the agency, forged documents purportedly from the Indian Army, the US Embassy, and the Ministry of External Affairs were allegedly used to obtain fake registrations in states including Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. These vehicles were subsequently sold to buyers, including celebrities, at discounted prices.
The development comes a day after the Kerala High Court allowed Dulquer Salmaan to approach Indian Customs for the release of his seized vehicle under “Operation Numkhoru.” The court instructed Customs to consider such requests within a week, provided the applicant furnishes valid ownership documents and adequate security.
Dulquer’s legal team argued that the vehicle in question was legally imported in 2004 for the Red Cross with ministerial approval and later acquired through legitimate transactions. Customs, however, reserved the right to retain the vehicle due to ongoing investigations and intelligence inputs.
Authorities believe that over 150 vehicles may have been illegally imported into Kerala, with around 40 already seized. Two other vehicles belonging to Dulquer were confiscated previously, which he did not contest.
The court also questioned Customs on disclosure of owner details and the evidence supporting claims of forged registrations. Dulquer’s application for release under Section 110(A) of the Customs Act, 1962, is now under consideration.
The ED’s investigation is expected to expand, potentially bringing additional high-end vehicle owners under scrutiny. The probe highlights the growing concerns around illegal luxury car imports and the involvement of prominent figures in the trade.
With IANS Inputs
