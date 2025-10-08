ED conducts raids on Malayalam stars in Bhutan luxury car smuggling case

The alleged Bhutan luxury car smuggling scandal took a dramatic turn on Wednesday as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out simultaneous raids at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including the residences of leading Malayalam film actors Mammootty, his son Dulquer Salmaan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Amit Chakkalakkal.

The searches targeted Mammootty’s Elamkulam residence, Dulquer’s homes in Kochi and Chennai, Prithviraj’s residence, and Amit Chakkalakkal’s house in Kadavanthra. Additionally, automobile dealers in five districts were raided as part of the operation.

The ED stated that the raids are linked to alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). Investigators have received intelligence suggesting the existence of a syndicate that illegally imported high-end vehicles, such as Toyota Land Cruisers and Land Rover Defenders, via Bhutan and Nepal.

According to the agency, forged documents purportedly from the Indian Army, the US Embassy, and the Ministry of External Affairs were allegedly used to obtain fake registrations in states including Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. These vehicles were subsequently sold to buyers, including celebrities, at discounted prices.