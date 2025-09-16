ED summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Robin Uthappa over illegal betting app
The federal probe agency has already questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan over the past few weeks in the same PMLA case
The ED (Enforcement Directorate) has summoned former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, along with actor Sonu Sood, for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case connected to an illegal online betting app, officials said on 16 September, Tuesday.
Uthappa (39), Singh (43) and Sood (52) have been directed to appear before the agency next week to have their statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a case linked to a platform known as 1xBet, according to the officials.
Uthappa has been summoned on 22 September, Singh on 23 September and Sood on 24 September.
The federal probe agency has already questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan over the past few weeks as part of the same investigation.
It also recorded the statement of former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty on 15 September, Monday, in relation to the case.
Bengali actor Ankush Hazra also appeared before the ED on Tuesday in response to his summons, while actor Urvashi Rautela, the Indian brand ambassador of 1xBet, has yet to appear on her designated date, also today, sources said.
The investigation concerns alleged illegal betting apps that have reportedly defrauded numerous individuals and investors of crores of rupees, or have evaded substantial tax amounts.
According to the company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years of experience in the betting industry.
The brand claims its customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the website and app available in 70 languages.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines