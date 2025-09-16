ED summons Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Robin Uthappa over illegal betting app

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) has summoned former cricketers Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh, along with actor Sonu Sood, for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case connected to an illegal online betting app, officials said on 16 September, Tuesday.

Uthappa (39), Singh (43) and Sood (52) have been directed to appear before the agency next week to have their statements recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), in a case linked to a platform known as 1xBet, according to the officials.

Uthappa has been summoned on 22 September, Singh on 23 September and Sood on 24 September.