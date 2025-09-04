Shikhar Dhawan appears before ED in online betting app probe
Probe focuses on whether celebrities knowingly promoted 1xBet through surrogate ads
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in connection with its ongoing investigation into the illegal betting platform 1xBet and its related surrogate brands. Officials confirmed that Dhawan joined the probe after it emerged that he promoted the platform through social media endorsements. Shikhar was seen entering the ED office of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 am.
The 39-year-old former India opener is understood to have been associated with the betting app through endorsement deals. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to determine the nature of his involvement and whether he had knowledge of the platform’s alleged illegal operations.
ED officials said the summons form part of a broader investigation into multiple betting apps accused of duping Indian users of crores of rupees and evading substantial tax liabilities.
The agency’s probe centres on whether celebrities and influencers knowingly promoted 1xBet and its mirror platforms through surrogate advertising, QR codes and disguised links. Investigators are examining endorsement contracts, payments received and communications between endorsers and the operators.
The ED has also widened its inquiry to advertising agencies and media houses that facilitated promotional campaigns, as well as global digital platforms that hosted such ads.
Authorities allege that 1xBet misrepresented itself as a skill-based gaming service but was in reality running a gambling system in breach of Indian laws. The platforms reportedly shifted branding frequently to avoid detection and targeted Indian users with aggressive celebrity-led campaigns.
The investigation is examining possible violations under the PMLA, the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Information Technology Act.
Dhawan is the latest celebrity to come under the scanner. Last month, the ED questioned former cricketer Suresh Raina, while earlier depositions were recorded from Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and actor Urvashi Rautela.
Sources said the ED is also scrutinising financial transactions involving these endorsements, with the possibility of recovering or freezing funds suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The case has put renewed spotlight on India’s fast-expanding but largely unregulated online betting and gaming industry. The Union government recently moved to ban real-money online gaming through new legislation aimed at protecting consumers and curbing tax evasion.
For the ED, the 1xBet probe is one of several high-profile cases aimed at dismantling networks of illegal betting apps, exposing the role of celebrity influence in promoting such platforms, and tracking cross-border money flows.
The investigation is ongoing, with further summons and legal action expected in the coming weeks.
