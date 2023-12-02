Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks total ban on betting apps across platforms

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a complete ban on Mahadev Online Book-like applications on all platforms.

In his letter to the prime minister on Friday, the chief minister said in recent times, illegal gambling and betting businesses have expanded nationwide through online betting and gaming, and their operators and owners have been running the businesses from overseas.

Baghel highlighted that the Chhattisgarh government and state police have been taking strict action since the beginning in relation to such illegal businesses.

"Success has been achieved in registering various crimes in this regard, arresting the accused involved and confiscating assets. More than 90 criminal cases in this regard since March 2022 have been registered by Chhattisgarh Police in which more than 450 accused have been arrested. Around Rs 16 crore have been frozen in bank accounts, many laptops, mobiles have been seized," he said, adding that look out circulars have been issued against several accused and the state police has taken action in many other states too.