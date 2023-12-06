Mahadev betting app case: Father of accused found dead in Chhattisgarh

The father of a man named as an accused in the Mahadev betting app scam has been found dead under suspicious conditions at a village in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, said a senior police official.

The body of 62-year-old Sushil Das, who has been missing since Sunday, 3 December, was found in a well at Achhoti village under Anda police station limits on Tuesday afternoon, 5 December and prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide, said Durg Senior Superintendent of Police Ram Gopal Garg.

The deceased was the father of Asim Das, an alleged cash courier in the case arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sushil Das worked as a security guard in a private company, Garg added.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation was underway, he stated. Asim Das and another accused, constable Bhim Singh Yadav, were arrested by the ED on 3 November.

Asim Das, after claiming that the funds which were seized had to be given to former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, had retracted his statement two weeks later. Das asserted that he had been framed as part of a conspiracy and vehemently denied ever delivering cash to politicians.