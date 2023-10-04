ED summons actor Ranbir Kapoor in Mahadev betting app case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on Friday 6 October in connection with the Mahadev betting application money-laundering case in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

They said the agency has accused Kapoor of receiving money from the promoters of the app to advertise their product in the virtual (online) space, and asked the actor to appear at the agency's Raipur office on Friday.

Nearly 15 other celebrities and actors are reportedly under the ED scanner in the case, and are likely to be summoned soon, sources said.

The company, promoted by Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, was allegedly using the online betting application to enrol new users, create IDs, and launder money through a layered web of benami (proxy) bank accounts, the ED has alleged.