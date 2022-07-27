ED files charge sheet against Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and the other accused. It was alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period February 14, 2015 to May 31, 2017 had acquired assets which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.



The CBI has accused Jain, his wife and other accused, for commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.



Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.