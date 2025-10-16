ED chargesheet against Elvish Yadav, Fazilpuria for wildlife crimes, money laundering

The ED (Enforcement Directorate) has filed a chargesheet under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) against popular YouTuber Siddharth Yadav, also known as Elvish Yadav, singer Rahul Yadav aka Fazilpuria and two others, for allegedly laundering money earned through videos featuring protected wildlife species, official sources said.

The chargesheet was submitted on 13 October before a special PMLA court in Gurugram, Haryana, which has yet to take cognisance of the case.

The ED named Elvish Yadav, Fazilpuria, a company called Sky Digital India Pvt. Ltd, and its director Gurkaran Singh Dhaliwal as accused. Fazilpuria's online content was managed and monetised by Sky Digital India.

The agency alleged that both Yadav and Fazilpuria used live snakes and an iguana (a protected lizard species) in their videos in violation of the Wildlife (Protection) Act. Specifically, the music video 32 Bore by Fazilpuria and the vlog 'Fazilpuria Bhai Ke Shoot Pe Russian Se Mulakat Ho Hi Gayi' on Elvish Yadav's channel featured these protected species unlawfully.