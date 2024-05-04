ED files money laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money-laundering case against YouTuber and social media influencer Siddharth Yadav alias Elvish Yadav and some others under the charge of suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties that he hosted, official sources said on Saturday.

The Central agency has pressed charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) district police in Uttar Pradesh last month against Yadav and others linked to him.

The alleged generation of proceeds of crime and use of illicit funds for organising rave or recreational parties are also under the ED scanner.

Yadav and some others linked to the case will be questioned as part of the investigation, the sources said. The social media influencer was arrested on 17 March by the Noida Police in connection with its probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties that were allegedly hosted by him.