ED freezes Rs 526 crore deposits in money laundering probe against Gameskraft
Agency also seizes gold jewellery, cash after searches linked to alleged online gaming fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate has frozen bank deposits and other movable assets worth Rs 526.49 crore in a money laundering investigation against Bengaluru-based online gaming platform Gameskraft Technologies, officials said on Thursday.
The agency also seized gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 crore and cash amounting to Rs 11 lakh following searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
According to officials, the searches began on 7 May across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru and concluded on 13 May.
The ED said movable assets including bank deposits, bonds and fixed deposits were frozen as part of the operation.
Following the searches, the agency arrested three founders of Gameskraft Technologies — Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja.
The money laundering case was registered after the ED took cognisance of multiple FIRs filed by police alleging cheating and fraud linked to the company and associated entities.
According to ED officials, the platform operated several online real-money gaming applications, including ‘RummyCulture’ and the ‘rummytime’ app.
The agency is probing allegations related to financial irregularities and suspected illegal operations linked to online gaming transactions.
Crackdown after online gaming ban
The action comes months after the government imposed a ban on online money gaming in August 2025 amid concerns over illegal betting, financial fraud and addiction-related issues.
Authorities have since intensified scrutiny of gaming platforms accused of operating real-money games or allegedly bypassing regulatory restrictions.
The ED has not yet disclosed the exact nature of the alleged laundering transactions or the total proceeds of crime being investigated in the case.
Gameskraft Technologies has not publicly responded to the latest ED action so far.