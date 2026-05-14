ED freezes Rs 526 crore deposits in money laundering probe against Gameskraft

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen bank deposits and other movable assets worth Rs 526.49 crore in a money laundering investigation against Bengaluru-based online gaming platform Gameskraft Technologies, officials said on Thursday.

The agency also seized gold jewellery worth Rs 3.5 crore and cash amounting to Rs 11 lakh following searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

According to officials, the searches began on 7 May across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru and concluded on 13 May.

The ED said movable assets including bank deposits, bonds and fixed deposits were frozen as part of the operation.

Following the searches, the agency arrested three founders of Gameskraft Technologies — Deepak Singh, Prithvi Raj Singh and Vikas Taneja.

The money laundering case was registered after the ED took cognisance of multiple FIRs filed by police alleging cheating and fraud linked to the company and associated entities.