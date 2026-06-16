ED grills Abhishek Banerjee for over 11 hours in primary school jobs scam case
ED officials questioned the MP on nearly two dozen points, confronting him with financial and digital records while tracing the alleged money trail
Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee underwent more than 11 hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with its money laundering investigation into the alleged primary school recruitment scam, with the TMC MP alleging that repeated summonses were part of an attempt to "destroy opposition forces".
The marathon interrogation at the ED's office in Kolkata's CGO Complex came just a day after Banerjee faced nearly eight-and-a-half hours of questioning by the state CID in a separate probe related to the alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures in documents concerning the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.
Banerjee arrived at the ED office shortly before 11 am and left around 10.15 pm after two breaks during the day-long session.
According to an ED official, investigators prepared nearly two dozen questions for the Diamond Harbour MP and confronted him with financial records, digital evidence and statements of other accused persons as they sought to trace the alleged proceeds of crime linked to irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers.
"The entire session was videographed and documented. The statements will now be verified and cross-checked with other evidence and the versions of other accused persons arrested in the case," the official said.
The questioning largely revolved around the alleged money trail, including the movement of funds through multiple accounts and entities.
"Our focus is on the money trail. Who handled funds, how they moved across accounts and entities, and whether these transactions were layered to conceal their origin," the official said.
Investigators also sought explanations for what they described as inconsistencies between earlier submissions and materials recovered during searches.
The ED further examined the role of intermediaries and beneficiary entities identified during forensic analysis.
"We have obtained bank records and communication data indicating the involvement of multiple fronts. Today's examination aims to reconcile those data points with Mr Banerjee's version," the official added.
Speaking to reporters after emerging from the ED office, Banerjee said he had fully cooperated with investigators.
"In the past, I have cooperated with the investigating agencies, be it the CBI or the ED. I did the same thing today. If they call me again, I will surely come," he said.
The TMC leader, however, alleged that investigative agencies were being used to target political opponents.
"I will not speak on whether there is political pressure or not, but surely these are attempts to destroy the opposition forces," Banerjee said.
"There has been a sustained attempt over the past month to intimidate, weaken and suppress opposition forces that refuse to bow down, and to create an opposition-free West Bengal," he added.
The ED has already questioned several individuals, including former minister Chandranath Sinha, as part of its probe into the recruitment scam.
Banerjee's legal and political challenges are set to continue, with the TMC leader scheduled to appear before the state CID on Tuesday in connection with the alleged forgery of legislators' signatures case.
With PTI inputs