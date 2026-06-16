ED grills Abhishek Banerjee for over 11 hours in primary school jobs scam case

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee underwent more than 11 hours of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with its money laundering investigation into the alleged primary school recruitment scam, with the TMC MP alleging that repeated summonses were part of an attempt to "destroy opposition forces".

The marathon interrogation at the ED's office in Kolkata's CGO Complex came just a day after Banerjee faced nearly eight-and-a-half hours of questioning by the state CID in a separate probe related to the alleged forgery of MLAs' signatures in documents concerning the appointment of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

Banerjee arrived at the ED office shortly before 11 am and left around 10.15 pm after two breaks during the day-long session.

According to an ED official, investigators prepared nearly two dozen questions for the Diamond Harbour MP and confronted him with financial records, digital evidence and statements of other accused persons as they sought to trace the alleged proceeds of crime linked to irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers.

"The entire session was videographed and documented. The statements will now be verified and cross-checked with other evidence and the versions of other accused persons arrested in the case," the official said.

The questioning largely revolved around the alleged money trail, including the movement of funds through multiple accounts and entities.