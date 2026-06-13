Fresh complaints filed against Abhishek Banerjee as CID and ED summons loom

Das alleged irregularities in the distribution of relief materials following Cyclone Amphan, which struck West Bengal in 2020. He has sought a detailed investigation into the matter and requested the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations.

The complaints come as Banerjee prepares to face questioning in three separate cases over three consecutive days.

On 14 June, he is scheduled to appear before officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bhavani Bhavan in Kolkata in connection with an investigation into alleged discrepancies in signatures on a resolution relating to the appointment of opposition leaders in the state Assembly. He was previously questioned in the case earlier this week.

The following day, 15 June, Banerjee is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged cash-for-school-jobs recruitment scam. The central agency had issued him a notice earlier this month.

He is also due to return to the CID headquarters on 16 June for questioning in another case linked to allegations that he made provocative remarks and threats directed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Assembly election campaign.

The latest complaints add to the legal and political pressure on the senior Trinamool Congress leader at a time when several investigations involving key political figures in the state continue to draw attention.

With IANS inputs