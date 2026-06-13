Fresh complaints filed against Abhishek Banerjee as CID and ED summons loom
TMC leader faces allegations ranging from poll violence to relief distribution irregularities ahead of three consecutive days of questioning by investigating agencies
Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has come under fresh legal scrutiny after two separate complaints were lodged against him at police stations in different parts of West Bengal on Saturday, adding to a challenging week in which he is scheduled to appear before multiple investigating agencies.
The first complaint was filed at the Cyber Police Station in Siliguri, where businessman Sanjay Kumar Singhal alleged that statements made by Banerjee during election campaign rallies ahead of the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections had the potential to incite political violence. The complainant urged police to examine the speeches and initiate action if any violations of law were found.
A second complaint was lodged at Bishnupur Police Station in South 24 Parganas district by BJP leader Avijit Das, popularly known as Bobby Das, who has contested parliamentary elections against Banerjee from the Diamond Harbour constituency.
Das alleged irregularities in the distribution of relief materials following Cyclone Amphan, which struck West Bengal in 2020. He has sought a detailed investigation into the matter and requested the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the allegations.
The complaints come as Banerjee prepares to face questioning in three separate cases over three consecutive days.
On 14 June, he is scheduled to appear before officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at Bhavani Bhavan in Kolkata in connection with an investigation into alleged discrepancies in signatures on a resolution relating to the appointment of opposition leaders in the state Assembly. He was previously questioned in the case earlier this week.
The following day, 15 June, Banerjee is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its ongoing probe into the alleged cash-for-school-jobs recruitment scam. The central agency had issued him a notice earlier this month.
He is also due to return to the CID headquarters on 16 June for questioning in another case linked to allegations that he made provocative remarks and threats directed at Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Assembly election campaign.
The latest complaints add to the legal and political pressure on the senior Trinamool Congress leader at a time when several investigations involving key political figures in the state continue to draw attention.
With IANS inputs