CID summons Abhishek Banerjee again in Bengal MLAs’ signature mismatch probe

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal has summoned Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee for a fresh round of questioning on 14 June in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged discrepancies in legislators’ signatures on a key Assembly resolution.

The fresh notice comes a day after Banerjee underwent nearly six hours of interrogation at the CID headquarters in Kolkata. He left the agency’s office shortly before midnight on Thursday following an extensive questioning session.

According to officials familiar with the investigation, the CID has sought Banerjee’s appearance again after investigators were reportedly not satisfied with some of the responses provided during the initial interrogation. The probe centres on alleged mismatches in the signatures of several Trinamool Congress MLAs on a resolution linked to appointments to opposition positions in the West Bengal Assembly.

Sources indicated that investigators questioned Banerjee about the whereabouts of the original resolution book and records relating to the meeting at which the resolution was adopted. The agency is understood to be seeking further clarification on these aspects of the case.