ED grills Casino organisers in Hyderabad for FEMA violations

They are suspected to have facilitated the transfer of the stakes at the casino, running into lakhs of rupees, through hawala channels.



Praveen had denied the allegations. He claimed that he was never involved in any illegal activity. Responding to the ED notices, Praveen said the ED officials sought certain clarifications. "I will answer their queries," he had said.



Praveen and Reddy are also suspected to be involved in organising the casino at Gudivada town of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district in January. The casino during the Sankranti festival in January this year had triggered a major controversy.



Popular as 'PC' in gambling circles, Chikoti is known for its flamboyant lifestyle. He displays this lifestyle on social media handles. He posted a video of taking his favourite pet python for a drive on his Range Rover car.



During the raid on Praveen's farm house, the ED had reportedly recovered dozens of exotic animals.



A forest department official said they will register cases against the owner of the farmhouse for keeping wildlife animals.