ED issues fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi, asks her to join probe by mid-July

Sonia Gandhi, who was undergoing treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, was discharged on Monday. She was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after she developed bleeding from the nose on June 12. She was tested positive for Covid on June 2.



Sonia Gandhi had earlier been scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on June 8, but had sought more time from the probe agency in view of her Covid infection. The agency then issued a fresh summons and asked her to join on June 23.