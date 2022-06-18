Sonia Gandhi says Agnipath 'directionless', vows to work for its withdrawal

Congress president Sonia Gandhi Saturday termed "directionless" the Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, and said her party will work for its withdrawal.

She also appealed to the youths protesting against the scheme to adopt peaceful and non-violent means to fight for their demands.

"It is unfortunate that the government has announced a new armed forces' recruitment policy, which is completely directionless and it has done so while ignoring your voices," she said in a statement in Hindi, addressed to the youths.