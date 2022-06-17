Sonia Gandhi being treated for lower respiratory tract infection, other post-Covid symptoms: Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was detected with a lower respiratory tract infection after her admission to the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, and continues to be under close observation and treatment, the party said Friday.

Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on June 12 after bleeding from her nose following a recent Covid infection.

"She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a related follow-up procedure yesterday morning," he said in a statement.