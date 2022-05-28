ED makes third arrest in West Bengal coal mining case

The ED produced Maji at Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. The court sent him to seven-day custodial remand.



"He is one of the partners of Anup Majee, the kingpin of illegal coal mining business activities in West Bengal. Maji has received more than Rs 66 crore from the proceeds of crime generated through illegal coal mining business from Majee and his associates. Further, he had provided Rs 26 crore in cash to a Kolkata-based chartered accountant for arranging shell companies for the purpose of taking accommodation entries," said the ED official.



The official added that Maji had acquired 13 shell companies with the help of the above Kolkata-based CA.