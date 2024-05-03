ED opposes interim bail to Naresh Goyal; HC to pass order on 6 May

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 3 May opposed the interim medical bail sought by Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case and said his stay at a private hospital could be extended for a month.

Goyal has sought interim bail on medical and humanitarian grounds, citing that both he and his wife, Anita Goyal, suffered from cancer.

On Friday, a single bench of Justice N J Jamadar said it would pass orders on 6 May.

A special court had in February refused bail to Goyal but permitted him to be admitted to a private hospital of his choice and seek medical treatment.

Goyal had last week moved the high court seeking interim bail on merits and release on medical grounds.

While Goyal's counsel, Harish Salve, urged the court to consider the case on humanitarian grounds, the ED's counsel, Hiten Venegaonkar, vehemently opposed the bail and said the probe agency did not have a problem if his hospitalisation was extended.

Before closing the matter for orders, Justice Jamadar remarked that taking treatment without restraint would make a difference.

"There is a distinction when a person gets medical treatment without any restraint," he said.

To which Venegaonkar said there was no restraint even now.

"He is getting treated at a hospital of his choice and by doctors of his own choice. His wife is also in the same hospital, and there is no restraint for them to meet and spend time together," Venegaonkar said.