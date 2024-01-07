Ailing Naresh Goyal cries in court, says wants to 'die in jail'

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, currently in jail, broke down during a special court hearing on his bail plea, saying with folded hands that he wanted to die in prison.

Goyal, arrested on 1 September 2023 in connection with a money-laundering case, is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Central Jail, as his bail plea is pending.

Appearing briefly in person after the special ED court Judge M.G. Deshpande granted his request on Saturday, a trembling Goyal (74) said his health has turned very precarious, his wife Anita is down with cancer, and their only daughter is also unwell.

With tears welling up his eyes, the apparently dejected Goyal said he had lost all hope in life and for the future, so it would be better to die in prison rather than live on in such circumstances.