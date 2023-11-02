Canara Bank fraud: ED attaches assets worth Rs 538 crore off Naresh Goyal & family

It said that its probe has established that commissions were wrongfully paid to GSAs of JIL and Jet Airways LLC, Dubai for 'operational expenses'.

"All these GSAs were beneficially owned by Naresh Goyal. Hence, the management of JIL toed the line of Naresh Goyal (sic), and kept on paying large sums of money on (a) regular basis despite the fact that these entities were not performing any substantial service after 2009. The funds so received were again used by Naresh Goyal and his family for their personal expenses and investments," the ED said.

The chargesheet claimed that Naresh Goyal was blatantly siphoning off funds from JIL, which had already become a loss-making entity for a long time.

Goyal drained JIL of funds and infused that money into related entities which were personally owned by his family members, both in India and abroad, without any financial rationale, the chargesheet said.

It also mentioned that his family was living an 'ultra-luxurious life' and receiving 'obnoxious' amounts of funds from JIL indirectly, without contributing anything to JIL.

The ED's complaint also claims that Naresh Goyal has created foreign trusts and is holding expensive assets abroad. It added that Goyal has been totally non-cooperative and evasive during its investigation.

Earlier, the financial probe agency had conducted searches and surveys at premises linked to Goyal, at JIL's chartered accountants', and others.