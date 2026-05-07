ED raid sparks drama in Mohali as cash bags hurled from tower

Bundles of Rs 500 notes came fluttering down from the ninth floor of Western Towers in Mohali’s Sector 127 on the morning of Thursday, 7 May, leaving residents and morning walkers stunned during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid at the residential complex near Kharar.

The ED was conducting searches at the residence of IT professional Nitin Gohal in Chajju Majra, Mohali, as part of a wider crackdown across the tri-city. According to sources, Gohal is considered close to an aide of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Officials claimed that during the raid, two bags allegedly containing cash were thrown from the ninth-floor apartment. Residents and eyewitnesses said currency notes were seen scattered across the society premises soon afterwards. ED officials reportedly chased and apprehended a driver who allegedly attempted to flee with one of the bags. A Punjab government spokesperson later said approximately Rs 21 lakh in cash had been recovered and that the matter remained under investigation.

The raids were not limited to Mohali alone. ED teams simultaneously conducted searches at nearly a dozen locations across Mohali, Chandigarh and Patiala, including a house in Chandigarh’s Sector 16 and premises linked to Bir Devinder Singh alias Biru in Mohali. Sources claimed Biru too was considered close to a senior political functionary.