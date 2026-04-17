Mann accuses Centre of misusing agencies after ED raids in Punjab
Punjab chief minister alleges political targeting ahead of state polls as minister vows cooperation with probe
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday criticised the BJP-led central government following Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the premises of Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, alleging that investigative agencies are being used to target opposition-ruled states.
Speaking at a press conference, Mann claimed that democratic values were being undermined and accused the Centre of selectively targeting non-BJP governments. He alleged that the action signalled the ruling party’s preparations for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.
The ED conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Arora as part of an ongoing investigation. Reacting to the development, the minister said he would fully cooperate with authorities. “As a responsible citizen, I will extend complete cooperation. I am confident the truth will prevail,” he said in a statement.
Mann also referred to recent searches carried out by the agency at properties linked to Ashok Kumar Mittal, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and educationist associated with Lovely Professional University. He suggested that leaders affiliated with AAP were being singled out.
The chief minister accused the Centre of deploying agencies such as the ED and the CBI as political tools to intimidate opponents. He alleged that such actions were aimed at weakening rival parties or pressuring leaders to switch allegiance.
Describing the trend as “dangerous”, Mann said the use of enforcement agencies to influence political outcomes posed a serious threat to democracy. He maintained that his party would not be deterred and would continue to oppose what he termed coercive tactics.
Mann further claimed that the BJP lacked organisational strength in Punjab and was relying on such measures to expand its presence in the state. He also alleged that several leaders who joined the BJP had previously belonged to other parties, including the Congress.
The AAP leader extended his criticism to broader governance issues, questioning the Centre’s priorities and urging greater focus on employment, education and healthcare. He also raised concerns over India’s foreign policy stance, suggesting that national interests should remain paramount.
The ED has not publicly commented in detail on the raids, which are part of its ongoing investigations under financial regulations. The developments have intensified political tensions in Punjab, with the ruling AAP and the BJP trading sharp accusations over the use of central agencies.
With PTI inputs
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