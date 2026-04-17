Mann accuses Centre of misusing agencies after ED raids in Punjab

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday criticised the BJP-led central government following Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the premises of Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, alleging that investigative agencies are being used to target opposition-ruled states.

Speaking at a press conference, Mann claimed that democratic values were being undermined and accused the Centre of selectively targeting non-BJP governments. He alleged that the action signalled the ruling party’s preparations for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

The ED conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Arora as part of an ongoing investigation. Reacting to the development, the minister said he would fully cooperate with authorities. “As a responsible citizen, I will extend complete cooperation. I am confident the truth will prevail,” he said in a statement.

Mann also referred to recent searches carried out by the agency at properties linked to Ashok Kumar Mittal, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and educationist associated with Lovely Professional University. He suggested that leaders affiliated with AAP were being singled out.