Punjab government convenes special session to oppose replacement of MGNREGA

Amid widespread Opposition protests against the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the state government will convene a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in the second week of January to discuss the new legislation.

In a post on X, Mann accused the BJP-led Central government of attempting to undermine the livelihoods of rural workers by replacing the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). “To raise the voice of Punjabis against this high-handedness, a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly will be convened in the second week of January,” he wrote.

Addressing a public gathering after distributing mini bus permits, Mann criticised the Centre for ending the MGNREGA scheme. He pointed out that under the old arrangement, the Centre contributed 90 per cent of funds while states provided 10 per cent. Under the new VB-G RAM G Bill, the Centre guarantees 125 days of employment, with funding split at 60 per cent by the Centre and 40 per cent by the states. Mann questioned how states would meet their financial obligations without adequate funds from the Centre.