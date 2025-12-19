Punjab government convenes special session to oppose replacement of MGNREGA
CM Bhagwant Mann says VB-G RAM G Bill undermines rural livelihoods and shifts financial burden to states
Amid widespread Opposition protests against the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that the state government will convene a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in the second week of January to discuss the new legislation.
In a post on X, Mann accused the BJP-led Central government of attempting to undermine the livelihoods of rural workers by replacing the 20-year-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). “To raise the voice of Punjabis against this high-handedness, a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly will be convened in the second week of January,” he wrote.
Addressing a public gathering after distributing mini bus permits, Mann criticised the Centre for ending the MGNREGA scheme. He pointed out that under the old arrangement, the Centre contributed 90 per cent of funds while states provided 10 per cent. Under the new VB-G RAM G Bill, the Centre guarantees 125 days of employment, with funding split at 60 per cent by the Centre and 40 per cent by the states. Mann questioned how states would meet their financial obligations without adequate funds from the Centre.
The chief minister also highlighted restrictions under the new law, claiming that projects such as irrigation work, construction of schools, and development of local markets would no longer be allowed. “Village ponds can now be cleaned once in five years,” he alleged. He added, “First, they impose restrictions on work and then they say the number of days has been increased to 125. We are calling a special session of the Assembly in the second week of January on this issue.”
The VB-G RAM G Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha late on Thursday night through a voice vote, shortly after it cleared the Lok Sabha, despite strong protests from opposition parties. Critics have expressed concern over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi’s name from the scheme and the potential financial burden shifting to the states.
The new law guarantees 125 days of rural wage employment annually, replacing the previous 100-day MGNREGA framework that has been in place for two decades. Opposition leaders have warned that the legislation could undermine rural livelihoods and limit local development projects across the country.
With PTI inputs
