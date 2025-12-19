Modi government destroyed UPA-era's 20-year-old MGNREGA scheme in a single day: Rahul Gandhi

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025 was passed by the Rajya Sabha late on December 18 night and will now be sent to the President for approval. The Lok Sabha had earlier approved the Bill which will replace the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a flagship welfare law that assures 100 days of guaranteed employment to rural households.

Opposition parties, who have been opposing this Bill from the beginning, have once again attacked the Modi government. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, wrote on X: "Last night, the Modi government destroyed 20 years of MGNREGA in a single day."

It is not a 'revamp' of MGNREGA

Rahul Gandhi said that VB-G RAM G is not a 'revamp' of MGNREGA. It eliminates the rights-based and demand-driven employment guarantee and transforms it into a limited quota scheme controlled from Delhi. Its very structure is against the states and villages. MGNREGA gave rural labourers bargaining power. When people had real alternatives, exploitation and forced migration decreased, wages increased and working conditions improved. Rural infrastructure was also built and revitalised. This is the power that this government wants to break.