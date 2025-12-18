Lok Sabha nod to G RAM G Bill amid Opposition uproar

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a Bill to retire the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and replace it with a freshly christened initiative promising 125 days of rural employment a year, amid loud protests from the Opposition and repeated assurances from the government that the change was, in fact, in Mahatma Gandhi’s best interests.

Replying to an eight-hour debate on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) — abbreviated into the more manageable VB-G RAM G — rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the overhaul was necessary to “fix” a scheme that had only managed to function for 20 years, several governments, and a few lakh crore rupees.

Before its ceremonial retirement, MGNREGA had quietly become one of India’s largest social safety nets, guaranteeing wage employment during agricultural lean seasons, distress migration and crises ranging from droughts to the pandemic. For millions of rural households, it functioned less as a development experiment and more as a fallback employer of last resort, with legally guaranteed work and time-bound wage payments — at least on paper.

It was precisely this statutory guarantee, along with the decentralised planning process and social audit provisions, that made the scheme politically inconvenient. Critics of the new law have flagged concerns that while the promised increase in workdays sounds generous, the shift in emphasis from wage employment to asset creation and infrastructure aggregation could dilute the employment guarantee itself, leaving rural workers dependent on administrative discretion rather than legal entitlement — and a scheme once identified by its clarity now rebranded into an acronym few can pronounce.

State governments, particularly those ruled by the Opposition, have also flagged an older and more immediate concern: money. Under MGNREGA, delays in fund releases, pending wage payments and mounting arrears had already turned the scheme into a centre–state friction point, with several states accusing the Union government of using funds as a lever of compliance.