Not official yet but dropping ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ unlikely to improve MGNREGA

No, the name of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has not been changed yet. Mainstream media, however, went on overdrive on Friday, 12 December, to suggest that the change is imminent and a Bill is about to be introduced to this effect in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Why does the Union government feel the necessity to drop ‘Mahatma Gandhi’ and replace the words with ‘Pujya Bapu’, though? No explanation has been forthcoming so far, even as critics have pointed out that in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed convicted rapist Asaram Bapu as ‘Pujya Bapu’ too.

Another spin being offered on social media is that the government is keen to drop the word ‘Mahatma’, an honorific bestowed on Gandhiji by Rabindranath Tagore. The insinuation being that the move is designed to insult both Gandhi and Tagore, who did not encourage the ideology of the Sangh Parivar.

The amended Bill, according reports, was cleared by the Union cabinet in its meeting held on Friday. There was no official announcement on the proposal, however, at the cabinet briefing addressed by Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The original Bill passed by Parliament on 25 August 2005 was called 'National Rural Employment Guarantee Act'. The suffix 'Mahatma Gandhi' was added in 2009.

